Honda passes on full GST benefits, two-wheelers now cheaper by up to 18,800

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
In a move that is set to cheer two-wheeler buyers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to its customers. The revision follows the GST Council’s recent decision to slash tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc from 28% to 18%.
This tax rationalisation has translated into substantial savings for customers, with ex-showroom price cuts ranging from ₹5,672 to ₹18,887 depending on the model. Popular scooters like the Honda Activa 110 now get a relief of up to ₹7,874, while motorcycles such as the CB350 series deliver the highest savings of nearly ₹19,000.
Also Read : Honda Amaze, City & Elevate get GST benefits of up to ₹96,000
Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom Delhi):
Activa 110: Up to ₹7,874
Dio 110: Up to ₹7,157
Activa 125: Up to ₹8,259
Dio 125: Up to ₹8,042
Shine 100: Up to ₹5,672
Shine 100 DX: Up to ₹6,256
Livo 110: Up to ₹7,165
Shine 125: Up to ₹7,443
SP125: Up to ₹8,447
CB125 Hornet: Up to ₹9,229
Unicorn: Up to ₹9,948
SP160: Up to ₹10,635
Hornet 2.0: Up to ₹13,026
NX200: Up to ₹13,978
CB350 H’ness: Up to ₹18,598
CB350RS: Up to ₹18,857
CB350: Up to ₹18,887
Speaking on the development, Yogesh Mathur, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said, “We welcome the Indian government’s GST reform. This initiative will improve personal mobility, boost affordability, and support the entire value chain, from customers to dealers and suppliers. With the festive season approaching, this step will further expand our reach in both urban and rural markets."
While HMSI has confirmed passing on the full benefit across its commuter and scooter range, the company is also evaluating the impact of the new 40% GST slab on its premium motorcycle portfolio to maintain a balanced approach for customers.
Also Read : Honda Elevate updated with new interior colour, grille option
For buyers, this means more accessible mobility solutions at a time when personal transportation continues to be a priority. Honda will also carry out dedicated outreach programmes to help customers understand the exact price reduction on different models at dealerships.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.