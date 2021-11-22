Honda Navi miniMOTO: Cute bike for fun ride

Honda Motorcycles has announced the launch of its Navi miniMOTO in the US market. The Navi miniMOTO will be available in the US market from next year. This small moto-scooter with a 110 cc engine and automatic transmission is meant for fun rides, claims the Japanese automobile giant in a release.

Honda Navi sold in India as a fun-to-ride model for quite some time, before being discontinued. In the US market, it will be priced at $1,807, said Honda. The motorcycle major claims that Navi miniMOTO will especially target the new riders who are learning to ride a motorcycle. It will be available in colour options like - Red, Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown, Ranger Green.

Honda Navi miniMOTO looks like a small and compact motorcycle with design elements visible in scooters. The Navi miniMOTO gets a low-riding seat with a 30.1-inch height. This means the rider can touch both feet on the ground.

It offers nimble handling for navigating dense city traffic. Being lightweight, it is easy to manoeuvre through the traffic or in tight parking spots as well. It gets a storage bin for stowing jackets, snacks or textbooks. The Honda Navi is already available in several markets across the world and is very popular for its easy handling and fun-to-ride characteristics. The model is also popularly known as Honda Grom in some markets.

Speaking about the Honda Navi miniMOTO's launch in the US market, Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager at American Honda, said that Navi is set to extend Honda's trend of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders. "This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability – all for well under $2,000. We’re pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the US," Wilson further added.