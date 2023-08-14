Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe commuter bike hits Indian roads

Published Aug 14, 2023

 It is sold in just one variant and is priced at 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

It is being offered with a special 10-year warranty package

It is powered by a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is BS6 Stage 2 compliant

It is fuel-injected and comes with Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology

 It produces 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm

 The gearbox on duty is a four-speed unit

Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drums in the front and rear

It gets an engine start/stop switch

It comes  with a single long single-piece seat
