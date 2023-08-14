Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe commuter bike hits Indian roads

It is sold in just one variant and is priced at ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It is being offered with a special 10-year warranty package
It is powered by a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is BS6 Stage 2 compliant
It is fuel-injected and comes with Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology
It produces 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a four-speed unit
Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drums in the front and rear
It gets an engine start/stop switch
It comes with a single long single-piece seat