Honda H'Ness CB350 gets another price hike

Honda H'Ness 350, the retro classic cruiser launched in late-2020 has turned out to be a decently successful product for the CBR maker in India. Since its launch, the motorcycle has received price hikes in a matter of months and for May 2021, the Meteor 350 rival has turned out to be slightly costlier once again.

Honda has hiked prices of both variants of the H'Ness CB350. The bike has now become dearer by ₹ 3,405. While the Deluxe trim is now priced at ₹189,905, the Deluxe Pro variant is priced at ₹195,905. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The H'Ness CB 350 is sold via Honda's 5 BigWing Topline and 18 BigWing dealerships in India. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The H'Ness CB 350 sources power from a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pumps out 20.8 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

It comes with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System that's limited to the top-spec DLX Pro trim and allows the rider to use a dedicated Honda RoadSync app to use gets alerts on incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions. The top-spec trim also features Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Honda also introduced the CB 350 RS motorcycle in India earlier this year. It is based on the H'Ness CB 350 but features different body panels, colour options and wheels, to give it a more intimidating appeal.