Honda Activa 6G is now available with a new cashback offer to attract a larger set of buyers. Interested customers are now eligible to avail a 5% cashback of up to ₹3,500 on the purchase of Activa 6G. In order to be eligible for the cashback, the purchase has to be made through an EMI transaction with an SBI credit card. Also, the minimum transaction needs to be ₹40,000. The validity of the offer is up to two months, starting from May 1st.

The company has also recently hiked the pricing of the scooter along with the rest of the portfolio. The scooter became dearer by ₹1,231. It is sold in a total of four variants. While the two regular variants cost ₹67,843 (STD) and ₹69,589 (DLX), the special edition variants have been priced at ₹69,343 (STD) and ₹71,089 (DLX) (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most popular offerings in the Indian two-wheeler market. It sources power from a 109.51cc, air-cooled engine that pumps out 7.68bhp of power and 8.79Nm of torque.

In the latest BS 6 avatar, the scooter comes kitted with telescopic forks and a 12-inch front wheel. It can accommodate 5.3 litres of fuel at once and weighs 107kg (kerb).

Some of the key rivals to the Honda Activa 6G include the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge 110 and the Hero Pleasure Plus.

Honda 2Wheelers India has recently announced that it has managed to sell 20 lakh units in the state of Rajasthan. Of these, 10 lakh units were sold in the past five years alone. (More details here)