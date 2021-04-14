Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Rajasthan emerges as big hub for Honda 2Wheelers; 10 lakh units sold in 5 years
1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 04:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda Activa is, unsurprisingly, the dominant two-wheeler and Honda claims its products have wide acceptance in urban as well as rural areas.

Honda 2Wheelers India on Wednesday informed that it has sold 20 lakh units of bikes and scooters in the state of Rajasthan which has become one of its key markets in the country. Of these, 10 lakh units were sold in the past five years alone.

A bulk of the surge has been powered by Honda Activa which has been a firm favourite among buyers across the country. The scooter has been a power player in its segment and has been the best-selling two-wheeler for several years.

Honda further highlights that its bikes also fare well in the state and have wide acceptance in both urban as well as rural areas. "On behalf of entire Honda family and over 385 network outlets in the state, I thank each of our 20 lac customers in Rajasthan for making Honda their first choice," said Atsushi Ogata, MD, President and CEO in a statement released by the company

