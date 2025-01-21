Honda CB190TR design patent filed, will it launch in India?

Honda 2 Wheelers India has filed a design patent in the Indian market for its new motorcycle. The design of the new motorcycle is of a neo-retro roadster. As of now, it is not known whether the brand will launch the new motorcycle in India or not. Sometimes the brand files a patent to protect the design language of the vehicle.

From the design, we can see a muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs. There are also tank shrouds and an engine cowl on offer. The tail section looks sleek and here is a tyre hugger on which the number plate will be mounted.

Other things that can be noticed are a single-piece seat, an upswept-exhaust, upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Being a neo-retro motorcycle, all the elements on the motorcycle are circular to the headlamp, turn indicators and the instrument panel is circular in shape.

There are also alloy wheels on offer which means that there will be tubeless tyres. Braking duties will be done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will also be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

2025 Honda CBR650 and CB650R launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight motorcycles. The 2025 Honda CB650R is the naked offering and priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the full-faired sport tourer and priced at ₹9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings for the new motorcycles are now open and the bikes will be sold via the premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.

Powering both motorcycles is a 649 cc inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Other upgrades include Showa (SFF-BP) front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

