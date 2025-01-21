HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 21, 2025: Asian Car And Battery Makers Hit As Trump Gets To Work
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 21, 2025: Asian car and battery makers hit as Trump gets to work

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Latest news on January 21, 2025: Threat of potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico has loomed over Asian automakers who make vehicles in the two countries for export to the US.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Latest news on January 21, 2025: Threat of potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico has loomed over Asian automakers who make vehicles in the two countries for export to the US.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Asian car and battery makers hit as Trump gets to work

  • Shares of Japanese automakers and South Korean battery manufacturers dropped after Trump announced potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Read the full story here

21 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at ₹5.29 lakh.

  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit and will be available in the Metallic Spark Black.
Read the full story here

21 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 20: VinFast electric scooters showcased, Komaki launches new scooters and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

21 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: EVs on anvil for India, part of multi-tech approach to combat emission: Toyota

  • Toyota plans to enhance production capacity in India, aiming for carbon neutrality through a multi-technology approach, including hybrids.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST

