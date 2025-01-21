Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 21, 2025: Asian car and battery makers hit as Trump gets to work

LIVE UPDATES
Latest news on January 21, 2025: Threat of potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico has loomed over Asian automakers who make vehicles in the two countries for export to the US.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST
- Shares of Japanese automakers and South Korean battery manufacturers dropped after Trump announced potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
21 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at ₹5.29 lakh.
- The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit and will be available in the Metallic Spark Black.
21 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 20: VinFast electric scooters showcased, Komaki launches new scooters and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
21 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: EVs on anvil for India, part of multi-tech approach to combat emission: Toyota
- Toyota plans to enhance production capacity in India, aiming for carbon neutrality through a multi-technology approach, including hybrids.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST