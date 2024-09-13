Hero raises 8.6 crore with The Centennial auction. Customers can now win one

Hero MotoCorp has concluded the auction for ‘The Centennial’ CE100 limited edition motorcycle and has raised ₹8.58 crore through the process. The two-wheeler giant commenced the auction for the special motorcycle in July this year. Only 100 units of The Centennial will ever be produced, of which 75 units have been auctioned. The Centennial pays homage to the legacy of Hero’s founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

The Centennial Auctioned

The Centennial auction was on an invite-only basis and open to Hero’s business partners, stakeholders, and employees. The company revealed that the highest bid received for the CE100 was ₹20.30 lakh, while the 75 units auctioned collectively generated ₹8.58 crore. The proceeds of the auction will utilised towards charitable initiatives.

The Hero CE001 gets performance parts including carbon fibre bodywork, Akrapovic exhaust, and is based on the Karizma XMR 210

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The overwhelming response to 'The Centennial' reflects the deep admiration and respect for our Chairman Emeritus, Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal. This masterpiece embodies his values and stands as a lasting tribute to the remarkable legacy he left behind. My father was deeply committed to giving back to society, and his principles and vision continue to inspire through the institutions he founded. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Hero community for their generous contributions, helping raise funds for charitable initiatives. Aligned with our “customer-first"’ philosophy, we are excited to offer this masterpiece to our most valued stakeholders - our 118+ million customers around the globe - through an AI-powered contest."

Customers Can Win The Centennial CE100

While 75 units have been auctioned, Hero customers stil have a chance to bring The Centennial CE100 home as the company plans to offer the remaining 25 units as special giveaways. The Centennial CE100 will be on display at select Hero dealerships pan India and will be given away through contests to employees and customers, the company said.

25 customers and employees stand a chance to win The Centennial via an AI-based social media contest

The contest is open for over 118 million Hero customers. Existing owners will need to share photos and stories about how their Hero two-wheeler has impacted their lives. A personalised visual representation of each participant’s Hero journey will be created. Participants will then use an innovative AR filter to craft and share videos on social media. The most inspiring entry will win the limited edition motorcycle

What Makes The Centennial Different?

Based on the new Karizma XMR 210, The Centennial gets performance parts and upgrades setting it apart from everything else the company has ever made. It packs a lightweight aluminium swingarm, carbon fibre body panels, precision-machined handlebars, rear-set foot pegs, and a top-of-the-line carbon fibre and titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic.

The motorcycle also sports a solo seat with a carbon fibre cowl and exclusive special edition numbered badging, 'The Centennial'. Compared to the Karizma XMR, the Centennial is a tad lighter with a kerb weight of 158 kg.

