Hero MotoCorp introduces Centennial, a collector's edition motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp on Monday introduced a collector's edition motorcycle christened as Centennial. The Hero Centennial comes as a limited edition motorcycle meant to be sold in 100 units only and it will be available only through invitation. The homegrown two-wheeler giant has not revealed the pricing of the motorcycle but said that its deliveries will commence in September this year.

The two-wheeler manufacturer said in an official release that the Hero Centennial comes to pay tribute to the company's Founder and Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall Munjal. The company is inviting its customers to partake in a special campaign, where they can share anecdotes showcasing their bond with the brand, among which select entries will be chosen for the motorcycle as a reward.

Speaking of the motorcycle, the Hero Centennial is built on a lightweight aluminium swingarm and features carbon fibre body panels to ensure aerodynamic efficiency and structural rigidity. Hero MotoCorp claims the features of the motorcycle are specially developed, including the handlebars, handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear-set foot pegs. The motorcycle claims to weigh 158 kg and comes equipped with a gas-charged, fully adjustable mono-shock from Wilbers and a 43-mm upside-down front suspension with damping adjustment. Also, it claims to get a distinct exhaust note from a carbon fibre and titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic. The motorcycle runs on diamond-cut alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets a carbon fibre seat cowl and milled aluminium special edition numbered badging on the side covers. The OEM has not revealed details about the powertrain specifications of the motorcycle.

Speaking on the Hero Centennial, Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said that the motorcycle was conceptualised, designed and developed at the Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and the Hero Tech Centre in Germany (TCG). “This masterpiece reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. With only 100 meticulously handcrafted units, it embodies premium performance and craftsmanship," he added.

