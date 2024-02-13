The compact SUV sold more than one lakh units in Indian market
It comes as a major milestone for the SUV since its launch in India in 2020
Magnite is currently the only model Nissan sells in India
It sits in one of the most competitive segments in Indian passenger vehicle market
This compact SUV rivals with models like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc
Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
Transmission options for the compact SUV include a manual unit, an AMT and a CVT
The SUV offers about 19.35 kmpl of mileage
This SUV has been instrumental in keeping Nissan's business in India funtional