Nissan Magnite has reached a new milestone in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 13, 2024

The compact SUV sold more than one lakh units in Indian market

It comes as a major milestone for the SUV since its launch in India in 2020

Magnite is currently the only model Nissan sells in India

It sits in one of the most competitive segments in Indian passenger vehicle market

This compact SUV rivals with models like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc

Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Transmission options for the compact SUV include a manual unit, an AMT and a CVT

The SUV offers about 19.35 kmpl of mileage

This SUV has been instrumental in keeping Nissan's business in India funtional
