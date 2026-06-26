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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Passion+ Disc Launched At 84,128 With 71 Kmpl Mileage

Hero Passion+ Disc launched at 84,128 with 71 kmpl mileage

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 26 Jun 2026, 16:10 pm
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  • Hero MotoCorp launches the Passion+ Disc in India for 84,128, featuring a front disc brake, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth, and enhanced safety features, including a side stand engine cut-off. It delivers 71 kmpl fuel efficiency and is available in four colour options.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Passion+ Disc in India at ₹84,128. The motorcycle features improved safety with a front disc brake, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth, and an LED projector headlamp. It is powered by a 100 cc engine offering 71 kmpl fuel efficiency.
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Hero MotoCorp has expanded its commuter motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the new Passion+ Disc in India. Priced at 84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the latest variant of the Passion+ is positioned as a more feature-rich offering with upgraded safety, convenience and technology features over the standard model.

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Hero Passion+ Disc: What's new?

The biggest update on the new Passion+ Disc is the addition of a front disc brake, aimed at offering improved braking performance for daily commuting. The motorcycle also receives a fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the semi-digital unit seen on the regular variant. The new console supports Bluetooth connectivity and displays features such as call and SMS alerts, real-time mileage, trip meter, service reminders, speedometer, odometer and a low fuel indicator.

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Hero has also equipped the motorcycle with an LED projector headlamp, which it claims is a segment-first feature. The bike further gets a side stand engine cut-off function, enhancing rider safety by preventing the engine from running when the side stand is engaged.

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Hero Passion+ Disc: Engine and fuel efficiency

Powering the Passion+ Disc is the same 100 cc single-cylinder, BS6 and OBD-2 Phase A compliant engine. It develops 7.91 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), which helps improve fuel efficiency. The company claims the motorcycle delivers a fuel efficiency of 71 kmpl.

Hero Passion+ Disc: Features and practicality

Apart from the technology upgrades, Hero says the motorcycle has been designed for improved everyday usability. It features a comfortable seat, an upright riding posture, a utility storage case and a USB charging port for added convenience during daily commutes.

Hero Passion+ Disc: Colours and price

The Hero Passion+ Disc will be offered in four dual-tone colour options: Heavy Grey, Nexus Blue, Dark Industrial Grey and Pearl Red. It is now available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India at an ex-showroom price of 84,128 in Delhi.

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First Published Date: 26 Jun 2026, 16:10 pm IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Passion Plus
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