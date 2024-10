Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle. It seems like the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept that was showcased at EICMA last year. Hero said that they want to position it as a high-performance motorcycle. There is a possibility that the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept will be showcased at EICMA 2024 alongside the new adventure tourer.