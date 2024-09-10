HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Hero Xtreme 160r Launched. Check What's New

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R launched. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 13:27 PM
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero MotoCorp launched the 2024 Xtreme 160R in the Indian market. It gets a few new features but the specifications and most of the design stay the same. The Xtreme 160R 2V will be available only in Stealth Black colour with a single disc variant and it costs 1,11,111 ex-showroom. Here are all the details that you should know about the 2024 Xtreme 160R.

For 2024, Hero MotoCorp has added a drag race timer to the instrument cluster which is a first-in-segment feature. The seat has been updated so that it is more comfortable for the pillion. The improved position and rear grip span are the largest in the segment and the seat height itself has been lowered. At the rear, there is a new tail lamp that has the “H" mark representing the new age Hero lineup.

What are the specifications of the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R?

Hero MotoCorp has not made any mechanical changes to the Xtreme 160R. It continues to come with the same 163.2 cc air-cooled engine. It puts out 14.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

What are the features of the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R?

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R comes with inverted LCD console with adjustable brightness, there is a wider rear tyre, a single channel ABS and all-LED lighting. There is also Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charger to charge mobile devices.

(Read more: 2024 Hero Glamour 125 launched in India, prices start at 83,598)

What are the hardware components of the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R?

Hero MotoCorp is using a tubular underbone diamond type frame that is suspended by 37 mm telescopic forks and there is a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 276 mm petal disc brake in the front and a 220 mm petal disc brake at the rear.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Xtreme 160R Hero Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R

