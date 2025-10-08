Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks

The Hero Mavrick 440 appears set for a comeback. The motorcycle has been spotted in a video post published on social media, revealing several changes. These hint at an impending update following its quiet delisting from Hero MotoCorp’s website earlier this year.

The spy footage, though captured from a distance, offers a glimpse at two notable upgrades. The most striking addition is a golden USD (upside-down) fork, replacing the earlier telescopic unit that many enthusiasts felt lacked presence. This new suspension setup closely resembles the one showcased on the Mavrick 440 concept at EICMA 2024.

What else should you expect from the upcoming Hero Maverick 440?

Another visible tweak is the bronze or copper-finished engine cover, replacing the plain black one from the previous model. The test unit also appears to sport a new matte grey paint scheme, differing from the glossy grey seen earlier. These cosmetic enhancements give the motorcycle a more premium and muscular stance, something the earlier model was often criticised for lacking.

What’s still unclear?

While the EICMA 2024 version featured a TFT display borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X440, it remains uncertain whether the spied model carries the same dashboard, as the video quality makes finer details difficult to confirm.

Beyond these visual updates, there’s no evidence yet of mechanical revisions. The outgoing model used the 440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Specification Hero Mavrick 440 (Last Version) Engine Type 440cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Power Output 27 bhp Torque 36 Nm Transmission 6-speed gearbox Front Suspension Telescopic fork (now updated to USD fork) Rear Suspension Twin shock absorbers Brakes (Front/Rear) Disc / Disc, dual-channel ABS Instrument Cluster Semi-digital (TFT likely in updated model) Wheels/Tyres Alloy wheels / Tubeless tyres Paint Options (previous) Glossy grey, blue, red New Updates (spied model) Golden USD fork, bronze engine cover, matte grey paint

Strategic comeback for Hero?

The original Hero Mavrick 440 was discontinued less than 18 months after launch due to sluggish sales. Built on the shared X440 platform developed with Harley-Davidson, the Mavrick was designed to be a more affordable roadster alternative. However, Hero’s decision to strip away certain premium features, including the USD fork and TFT dash, hurt its appeal, with many buyers perceiving it as an oversized commuter rather than a true mid-capacity roadster.

With the reappearance of the model featuring USD forks and refined finishes, Hero seems to be addressing those criticisms ahead of a likely relaunch. The updated version could help the company re-establish a stronger foothold in the 400cc segment if positioned strategically.

