Aprilia Tuono 457 launched in India. Here's what it gets 

The Aprilia Tuono 457 streetfighter motorcycle has been launched in India at ₹3.96 lakh, ex-showroom
Booking for the motorcycle have commenced test rides starting first week of March.
Deliveries of the model will also start from the first week of the next month.
The new Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the RS 457 with both motorcycles made in India at the manufacturer’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.
The new Tuono 457 gets a completely different design over the RS and has been optimised for more street-friendly performance as well.
The traditional semi-fairing has made way for a new bug face with the twin LED headlamps with the boomerang signature LED DRLs while the clip-on handlebars have been replaced with a single-piece raised handlebar.
Power on the Aprilia Tuono 457 comes from the familiar 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine tuned for 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Other cycle parts have been carried over including the USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end.
The new Aprilia Tuono 457 will be competing against a host of offerings including the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, BMW G 310 R, and the like.