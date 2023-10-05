Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for Karizma XMR

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for its newly launched flagship premium motorcycle, Karizma XMR. The company has already started dispatching the bikes to dealerships and customer deliveries are set to commence this month, amidst the festive period. The motorbike was launched at an introductory price of 1,72,900 (ex-showroom) but the price has now been revised to 1,79,900 (ex-showroom).

05 Oct 2023
Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank

