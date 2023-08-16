HT Auto
Hero Karizma XMR teased, new headlamp design revealed

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to re-introduce the Karizma brand in the Indian market. It will be called Karizma XMR and will launch on 29th August. Hero has also brought back Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador. Now, a new teaser of the motorcycle has been released that shows the design of the headlamp of the motorcycle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM
The Karizma XMR will come with a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine
The Karizma XMR will come with a 210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

From the teaser, we can make out that the headlamp design is quite aggressive and has an ‘X’ element that will most likely be used as a LED Daytime Running Lamp. Interestingly, when the DRL is running the low beam and high beam are not working. So, there could be a possibility that Hero MotoCorp is using an ambient light sensor that senses if the lighting environment is dark and turns on the low beam automatically. We recently saw this feature on the Harley-Davidson X440 which was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Apart from this, the previous teasers have revealed a muscular fuel tank covered with a full fairing. There will be a split seat setup with the rider sea having a scooped-out design. The motorcycle will have a clip-on handlebar but it will be positioned higher so that it is ergonomically comfortable and not very aggressive. However, the foot pegs are expected to be positioned slightly rear-set. The tail section seems like it will be quite sharp with a slim tail lamp design.

One of the colours in which the Karizma XMR will be offered is Yellow which was sold with the original Karizma as well. There will also be a Red colour on offer.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to bring Zero electric motorcycles to India. Will be locally built

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR will be a new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will have a capacity of 210 cc. As of now, the power and torque output is not confirmed. However, they are expected to be around 25 bhp and 30 Nm. The gearbox on duty is expected to be a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Karizma XMR Hero

