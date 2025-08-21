Hero Glamour X bookings begin. Everything you should know before buying this

Hero MotoCorp launched its latest product in the form of the Hero Glamour X in the Indian two-wheeler market. The new 125 cc motorcycle comes aiming to enhance the homegrown two-wheeler giant's grip in the Indian 125 cc motorcycle segment, where the company already has models like the Super Splendor XTEC , the Glamour and the Xtreme 125R . Launched at a starting price of ₹89,999 (ex-showroom), the pricing goes up to ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

The Hero Glamour X is available in two variants, Drum and Disc. It is offered in a total of five colours. The Drum variant is offered in Matt Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red shades, while the Disc variant is available in Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red paint schemes.

Bookings for the motorcycle commenced on August 20. Consumers planning to buy the Hero Glamour X can book the motorcycle online from the automaker's official website. Also, the motorcycle can be booked at the dealerships of Hero MotoCorp as well. Deliveries of the Glamour X are slated to commence soon.

The timing of the launch of Hero Glamour X is strategic, considering the upcoming festive season, which is the most prosperous phase of the year for any auto OEM to register a large chunk of their annual sales. Hero MotoCorp is also expecting to see a large number of sales figures with the new Glamour X. It comes challenging rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.

Hero Glamour X: What powers it?

Powering the Hero Glamour X 125 is an updated version of the 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 11.4 bhp peak power at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The output has gone up marginally and is similar to the Hero Xtreme 125R. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox in the Glamour X.

