Hero files patent for new scooter. Is it an EV or ICE-powered?

Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM
  • The new scooter looks family-oriented and quite practical.
Hero's new scooter could be aimed towards practicality.

Hero MotoCorp has filed for a new design patent for a scooter. The new scooter appears to be one of the larger ones as it seems like it is designed for practicality. So, it would be aimed to be a family scooter that everyone can ride and can do day-to-day tasks quite well. As of now, it is not known whether the new scooter will be powered by an electric powertrain or there will be a petrol engine on duty.

Having said that, a design patent does not confirm whether the brand will launch the vehicle in the market or not. One important thing to note is that Hero recently discontinued the Maestro silently. So, there is a possibility that the new scooter might be a replacement for the Maestro.

Apart from this, there is also a possibility that the new scooter will be powered by an electric powertrain which means that it will be launched under the Vida sub-brand. So, the electric motor and battery pack could be shared with Vida or in fact even Ather, considering that Hero MotoCorp has a stake in Ather Energy.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST
