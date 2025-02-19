HT Auto
Does The New Byd Sealion 7 Make A Sensible Ev Suv? Here's Your Answer

Does the new BYD Sealion 7 make a sensible EV SUV? Here's your answer

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 17:58 PM
  • BYD Sealion 7 launched in Indian markets at 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) comes loaded with modern technology and offers a claimed max range of 576 km.
BYD Sealion 7
Launched inn India recently, the BYD Sealion 7 is offered in a Premium and a Performance trim level.
BYD Sealion 7
Launched inn India recently, the BYD Sealion 7 is offered in a Premium and a Performance trim level.

BYD has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Sealion 7, in India, with prices starting at 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variants: Premium and Performance, with the latter priced at 54.90 lakh. Here is what the electric SUV offers:

1 Design

The BYD Sealion 7 follows the company’s ‘Ocean Series’ design philosophy. The front features twinU-shaped LED headlights, a sculpted bonnet and a blacked-out bumper. The bumper also integrates air vents to enhance battery and component cooling along with a front-facing camera as part of the 360-degree camera system.

From the side, the Sealion 7 has a coupe-SUV silhouette, characterized by a sloping roofline, flush door handles, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Performance variant includes red brake callipers. The rear section has a connected LED tail light setup, dual spoilers—one on the roof and another on the boot lid—and a chunky rear bumper.

2 Interior and features

The interior has an all-black theme. Both variants come with similar features, including a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. A flat-bottom four-spoke steering wheel and a crystal gear selector are also included.

A driver monitoring system uses an infrared camera to track eye movement and facial expressions, detecting signs of drowsiness or distraction and issuing alerts.

The front seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and offer electric adjustability—8-way power adjustment with four-way lumbar support for the driver and 6-way power adjustment for the passenger. Both seats are ventilated. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system and a head-up display.

For safety, the Sealion 7 includes 11 airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

3 Performance

The BYD Sealion 7 is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 and is powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack in both variants. The Performance variant has an all-wheel-drive setup with dual electric motors producing 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of 542 km. The Premium variant is a rear-wheel-drive model with a single motor generating 308 bhp and 380 Nm of torque providing a claimed range of 567 km.

4 Rivals

The Sealion 7 is now BYD’s flagship model in India, replacing the Seal sedan. In the premium electric SUV segment, it competes with models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW iX1 and Volvo EX40 Recharge.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 17:58 PM IST
