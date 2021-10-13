Hero expands footprint in South America, ties up with Gilera Motors in Argentina

Hero MotoCorp is all set to step into the South American markets soon. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has joined hands with Argentina's Gilera Motors for distribution of its motorcycles and scooters in the country.

Hero MotoCorp made the announcement today in a regulatory filing and said that the Argentinian partner will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, said, “Argentina is an important market for us and we are happy to have Gilera Motors Argentina as our partners here. With their long history and expertise in the motorcycle market, Gilera is the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp in Argentina as we introduce our technologically-advanced and globally benchmarked products and services here."

Gilera Motors is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in the South American nation with nearly 70 years of operation. Hero MotoCorp also aims to develop its service and spare parts network in Argentina through this company, besides expanding sales network.

Ramiro Di Liscia, Director at Gilera Motors Argentina, said, "The partnership's business operations are expected to have a multiplier effect on the local economy, by bringing in investment and generating new direct and indirect jobs."

"We expect our new range of products to excite the customers and our market share to grow in the near future," Bhan said.

Gilera Motors plans to roll out Hero's popular models in the country, including the motorcycles which comply with Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards. Hero is expected to launch a range of new motorcycles in Argentina, including the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R. The Xpulse 200 is an on/off-road motorcycle that has already been highly successful around the world and especially in the Latin American markets.

Both companies also have plans to open a flagship store in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles are designed and developed at its R&D centres in India and Germany. The company has manufacturing facilities located in countries like Colombia and Bangladesh, besides India.