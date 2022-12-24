HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Goodbye 2022: Top Two Wheelers Launched In 2022 That Impressed Us Most

Goodbye 2022: Top two-wheelers launched in 2022 that impressed us most

As 2022 ends, it is time to take a look at the two-wheeler launches that happened in India. From super sportbikes to relatively affordable commuters, motorcycles were launched in each and every segment. Some manufacturers even provided small updates to their motorcycles so that they do stay competitive in the market considering more and more companies have started adding more features to their motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 17:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here is a quick wrap of the motorcycles that impressed us in 2022
Here is a quick wrap of the motorcycles that impressed us in 2022
Here is a quick wrap of the motorcycles that impressed us in 2022
Here is a quick wrap of the motorcycles that impressed us in 2022

While most of the motorcycles were able to take our attention, there are some two-wheelers that we also got to ride. Here, are three two-wheelers that were launched in India and they were able to impress us the most.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. 

People were waiting eagerly when the spy shots of a small motorcycle from Royal Enfield started leaking online. Finally, when the Hunter 350 was launched in India, the first thing that attracted everyone was its pricing. The Hunter 350 is currently the most affordable motorcycle that Royal Enfield is selling. It is also the most inviting and easy-to-handle motorcycle from Royal Enfield. This is because the Hunter is the first Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels which has made the motorcycle feel light and agile while riding or manoeuvring through city traffic. The engine on the motorcycle might be the same as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but it is running a new map that makes the motorcycle feel peppy and eager.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ronin
225.9 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review

Pulsar P150

Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 take design inspirations from its elder siblings.

Last year, Bajaj started launching the new-gen Pulsars in the Indian market. It started with the N250 and the F250, then they launched the N160 and now the brand has finally launched the Pulsar P150 which might be the most important product for the manufacturer. Bajaj managed to keep the characteristics of the original Pulsar 150 but still improved a lot of things on the motorcycle. For instance, the torque is now better spread across the rev range, weight has gone down by 10 kg and the engine has become a lot smoother.

(Also watch: Bajaj Pulsar P150 review)

TVS Ronin 225

TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.

TVS showcased the Zeppelin R concept at 2018 Auto Expo and it generated a lot of hype and people started expecting that TVS would finally launch a new cruiser in the Indian market. However, it took them four years to do so but till then, the motorcycle has come a long way from just being Zeppelin R. In fact, the name was changed to Ronin 225 and it is now a mixture of different motorcycle styles. Being a TVS, the Ronin 225 is equipped with a decent feature list, the engine feels peppy and the suspension is nicely tuned. The Ronin 225 makes for a very good city motorcycle.

Also Read : TVS Ronin 225 road test review

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield TVS Bajaj Hunter 350 Ronin 225 Pulsar P150
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate
Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate
Give loans at lower rates to those wanting to buy clean energy vehicles: Gadkari
Give loans at lower rates to those wanting to buy clean energy vehicles: Gadkari
20 pc ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Oil min Hardeep Singh Puri
20 pc ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Oil min Hardeep Singh Puri
Goodbye 2022: Top two-wheelers launched in 2022 that impressed us most
Goodbye 2022: Top two-wheelers launched in 2022 that impressed us most
These Tesla EVs top list of world's most awaited EVs
These Tesla EVs top list of world's most awaited EVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city