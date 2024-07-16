Electric scooter vs Petrol scooter: 5 factors that should matter before you buy

Petrol scooters have dominated the Indian market for quite some time now. However, now electric scooters have started becoming quite popular in India. There are now a lot of options that customers can choose from. However, there are a few factors that a customer must consider before buying an electric scooter. Here are five of them.

1 How much will you be riding in a day? One of the major factors on which the decision to buy an electric scooter depends on is how much distance you will cover in a day. The electric scooter should be able to do a round-trip with some battery left. Usually, this is not an issue with traditional petrol-powered scooters because they have more tank range than electric scooters can provide. However, the travelling distance is not a big issue when buying a petrol-powered scooter.

2 Where will you charge? Then there is the issue of charging the vehicle. The charging infrastructure is still developing because of this more often than not you will run into a charger that is not working. There will be times when you won't be able to find a charger nearby. Such issues are not there with a petrol-powered scooter because finding a petrol pump is far easier than a charging station.

3 Running costs If you are someone who clocks a lot of kilometers on the vehicle then it makes sense to buy an electric scooter because you would be saving quite a bit of money on petrol. Yes, you would have to plan your trip out initially but once you figure out the schedule then it should not be a hassle.

4 Maintenance Petrol-powered scooters require regular maintenance such as oil changes and air filter changes. Whereas electric scooters require very little maintenance, often it is just a regular check-up. This is because electric scooters have fewer moving parts. The brake pads also typically last longer on electric scooters because they use brake regeneration.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS Jupiter 109.7 cc 109.7 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 73,340 - 89,748 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 125 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 57.27 kmpl 57.27 kmpl ₹ 76,000 - 96,855 Compare View Offers TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Activa 6G 109.51 cc 109.51 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 76,234 - 82,734 Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 79,899 - 90,500 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lectrix ECity Zip 45 kmph 45 kmph ₹80,000 - 90,000 Alert Me When Launched

5 Eco friendly Petrol-powered scooters require regular maintenance such as oil changes and air filter changes. Whereas electric scooters require very little maintenance, often it is just a regular check-up. This is because electric scooters have fewer moving parts. The brake pads also typically last longer on electric scooters because they use brake regeneration.

First Published Date: