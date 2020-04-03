Despite coronavirus lockdown, this automaker registers growth in sales in March

At a time when almost all the carmakers around the world registered negative growth in sales amid coronavirus pandemic, there is one exception in India.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported a small but significant 5 percent increase in total sales in March. The company managed to sell 2,61,699 units in the month that has been under lockdown for at least more than a week.

The two-wheeler company issued a statement saying Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had sold 2,49,136 units in the same month last year.

In India, the company sold 2,45,699 units in March this year, which is a 11 percent increase from 2,22,325 units in March last year.

The two-wheeler major closed 2019-20 fiscal with total sales of 50,31,297 two-wheelers, which includes domestic sales of 47,06,572 units and exports of 3,24,725 units.

"Despite all efforts, 2019-20 has been a challenging year in more ways than one. Covid-19 impact derailed industry's plans and has severely impacted the automobile ecosystem – right from supply chain to dealers," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

As a responsible manufacturer, the company is committed to taking care of all its stakeholders and society at large in these uncertain times, he added.

Automakers in India saw a steep fall in sales in March as a slowdown in demand was exacerbated by shutdowns in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government last week sent India into a 21-day lockdown to try to curb the spread of the virus, forcing automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor and Hyundai Motor to suspend manufacturing.