Chetak Electric and Triumph help Bajaj Auto grow by 6 per cent in Q3 of FY 2025

Bajaj Auto’s latest quarterly results show how two of its key brands—Chetak Electric and Triumph Motorcycles—have played a central role in sustaining growth in an increasingly competitive automotive market. With revenue up 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,807 crores the company continues its strategic shift toward premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs).

Bajaj Auto's growth in the third quarter of FY 2025 has been fueled by the success of Chetak Electric and the brand's partnership with Triumph Motorcy

Bajaj sales report Q3 FY2025: Chetak Electric

The Chetak Electric has become a star performer in Bajaj’s lineup with volumes growing 2.5 times compared to last year. What’s even more impressive is the Chetak’s rising popularity, its market share jumped to 25 per cent up by 1,100 basis points. The manufacturer has credited this success to the ‘Best Chetak Yet’, the Chetak 35 series which comes with upgrades like an improved battery offering the best in class range, a longer seat, roomier boot and quicker charging. The scooter also offers advanced technology to match modern urban needs.

Also Read : 2025 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India, prices start at ₹1.20 lakh

Bajaj sales report Q3 FY2025: KTM motorbikes

In addition to Triumph, Bajaj has supported its premium offerings through KTM. Adjustments to models like the Duke 200 and 250 improved their market appeal while the launch of 10 new high-performance bikes with engine capacities up to 1,390cc has also excited enthusiasts in India’s growing sports motorcycle segment.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R unveiled globally. Will it come to India?

Bajaj sales report Q3 FY2025: Triumph partnership

If the Chetak is dominating EVs, Triumph Motorcycles is doing the same in the premium bike segment. The refreshed Speed 400 has taken Triumph to new heights delivering its best-ever quarterly sales. Bajaj has also helped expand Triumph’s footprint in India by adding more dealerships. Now the brand has 126 dealerships that cover 55 per cent of the market which is helping Triumph gain momentum among biking enthusiasts.

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

Bajaj sales report Q3 FY2025: Exports

On the export front, Bajaj Auto saw a recovery after nine quarters of challenges. Africa, Asia and LATAM markets showed growth with Nigeria's volumes surpassing 100,000 units. However, a drop in KTM exports highlighted the uneven recovery across segments.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: