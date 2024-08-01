Bajaj Auto has reached a new milestone with its updated Chetak electric scooter

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 01, 2024

Bajaj Auto launched the new Chetak 2901 variant, at 95,998 (ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter claims to have raked in more than 20,000 bookings in just one month

The new Chetak gets a subtly updated design, which continues the retro theme and blends it with modern styling elements

Bajaj has attributed the booking milestone to its strategic expansion of sales network

 Check product page

The electric scooter is focused on reaching more customers in lower tier cities

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 comes with a metal body that is curvy and resembles the iconic retro design

The electric scooter gets a new digital instrument cluster

The scooter is capable of running 123 km range on a single charge

Available in five different colours, the Bajaj Chetak challenges TVS iQube among others
Check more on Bajaj Chetak
Click Here