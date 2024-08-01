Bajaj Auto launched the new Chetak 2901 variant, at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom)
The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter claims to have raked in more than 20,000 bookings in just one month
The new Chetak gets a subtly updated design, which continues the retro theme and blends it with modern styling elements
Bajaj has attributed the booking milestone to its strategic expansion of sales network
The electric scooter is focused on reaching more customers in lower tier cities
The Bajaj Chetak 2901 comes with a metal body that is curvy and resembles the iconic retro design
The electric scooter gets a new digital instrument cluster
The scooter is capable of running 123 km range on a single charge
Available in five different colours, the Bajaj Chetak challenges TVS iQube among others