BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details

Classic Legends, the Mahindra Group subsidiary known for reviving motorcycle brands, is revving up to bring back the BSA brand in India on August 15, 2024 with the BSA Gold Star 650. The company shared a new teaser. Accompanying the teaser image was the message, “Mark your calendar for August 15th! Classic Legends is unveiling something big, bold, and authentically British. Get ready to be part of the resurgence of the world’s largest motorcycle maker."

The BSA Gold Star 650 draws inspiration from its predecessors of the 50s and 60s. Chrome accents, round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat seat and wire-spoked wheels try to create a sense timeless aesthetic. It also incorporates modern features for improved performance and handling.

The BSA Gold Star 650 uses a tubular steel dual cradle frame. Up front it gets 41 mm telescopic forks, while at the rear it gets twin gas-charged shocks with adjustable preload. Braking is handled by 320 mm and 255 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively, with Brembo callipers and dual-channel ABS. The Gold Star 650 offers a 12-litre fuel tank capacity and weighs in at 213 kgs.

Unique Powertrain in the Indian Market

The heart of the BSA Gold Star 650 is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 652 cc engine. This configuration sets it apart in the Indian market, where most similar-sized bikes are parallel twins. The DOHC layout with four valves and twin spark plugs aims for efficient combustion. It produces 45 bhp of peak power and 55 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch for smoother gear changes and reduced clutch effort.

The BSA Gold Star 650's engine boasts a lineage that extends beyond BSA itself. Originally built by Austrian powerhouse Rotax, this 650cc single-cylinder unit might be familiar to some as the "Rotax 650 single" used in previous BMW motorcycles like the F650 Funduro. While it has a solid history, the engine has undergone significant revisions to meet modern standards.

Collaborating with the Technical University of Graz, BSA has thoroughly reworked the engine for stricter emission compliance and introduced fuel injection for improved performance and efficiency. This ensures the classic character remains, but with modern technology under the hood.

The BSA Gold Star 650 stands out as the only 650 cc single-cylinder motorcycle currently available in India. This unique offering positions it to compete with established players like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 offered with a parallel twin.

