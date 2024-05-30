HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS listed on India website, will be sold in 3 variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 06:40 AM
  • BMW R 1300 GS uses a new 1,300 cc boxer engine that puts out 143 bhp and 149 Nm.
The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.
The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.

BMW Motorrad is preparing to launch its R 1300 GS in the Indian market. The R 1300 GS is the new flagship adventure tourer motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's lineup. The motorcycle is now listed on the manufacturer's India website where it shows that the R 1300 GS will be offered in three variants - Trophy, Triple Black and Option 719 Tramuntana.

The GS Trophy and Triple Black run on alloy wheels whereas the Option 719 Tramuntana uses tubeless spoked rims. However, the tyre sizes on all three motorcycles are the same which is 120/70-R19 in the front and 170/60-R17 at the rear. The GS Trophy uses dual-purpose tyres whereas the Triple Black uses road-biased tyres and a different set of tyres. On the other hand, Option 719 Tramuntana uses gold-anodised aluminium handlebars and gold-anodised rims along with an Aurelius Green metallic paint scheme. There are also some aesthetic options available, for example, the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package which is exclusive to Option 719 Tramuntana.

All three variants are powered by the same 1,300 cc, boxer-twin cylinder engine. It puts out 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. So, this is the most powerful boxer engine that BMW Motorrad has ever used.

Also Read : BMW R20 Concept roadster unveiled, gets a 2,000 cc boxer engine

The suspension setup and the chassis on the R 1300 GS are all-new. Overall, BMW was able to save 12 kg when compared to the previous version. The motorcycle comes standard with four riding modes. There are ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ for adapting to different road conditions, the ‘Eco’ mode helps in maximising fuel efficiency and there is an additional ‘Enduro’ mode that is made specifically for off-road riding. The rider can also opt for additional ‘Pro’ modes.

BMW Motorrad is now offering Full Integral ABS Pro, engine drag torque control, dynamic brake assist, ride-off assistant, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, USB socket and an additional 12 V among others as standard.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 06:40 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW BMW Motorrad Adventure tourers R 1300 GS BMW R 1300 GS

