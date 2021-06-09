Benelli’s first electric bike revealed

QJMotor, Benelli's Chinese owner has a number of new products in the lineup. The company has already revealed a range of new motorcycles from beginner-level 300 cc bikes to mid-displacement 800 cc bikes. Now the company has showcased the QJ7000D fully electric motorcycle at an event in China.

On the outside, the motorcycle features a fully faired design. There are twin front headlamps that are LED and sport a narrow, angular design. Also, the neat combination of blue and gray body paints makes the motorcycle highly appealing to look at. Moreover, there are low-slung handlebars, a muscular tank, tinted front visitor, split seats, a high set tail section and disc brakes. The exterior styling looks inspired by the QJ SRG600 petrol-powered sports bike. One of the key exterior highlights of the bike is its unique under-tank helmet storage which is unlike anything seen on a motorcycle to date.

The bike comes kitted with a mid-mounted motor that is juiced up by a 72V, 60Ah battery pack. As per officially claimed figures, the top speed of the motorcycle is 105 kmph. The overall full charge range has been claimed at 100 km. Its hardware components include upside-down forks, alloy wheels, USD forks, a monoshock, and a disc at both ends. Moreover, it also gets a fully digital TFT instrument panel that displays all the required information in a clear and readable format.

While the QJ7000D electric bike will be limited to the Chinese market, it is likely to be sold in the market outside China as a Benelli product.