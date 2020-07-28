QJMotor, the Chinese motorcycle brand owned by China's Qianjiang Group is working on an array of new motorcycles sharing the same basic platform and technology as the corresponding models from Benelli.

While previously QJMotor revealed the SRK 600 which is believed to be the QJ-branded version of the upcoming new-gen Benelli TNT600, now a new leaked image shows SRV500 which appears to have taken inspiration from the Benelli's 502S motorbike.

The Benelli 502S was also said to be headed to the Indian market last year, but the plans seem to have taken a back seat for now.

The SRV 500 appears to be a close copy of its Benelli counterpart sporting the exact same silhouette and proportions. It also features the same 47 PS, 500 cc, parallel-twin engine. On the other hand, it gets some key changes including a different frame and cycleparts which make it a more affordable offering.

It rolls on a 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. On the other hand, the Benelli 502S gets a 17-inch front/rear wheel setup. It also gets conventional telescopic forks unlike the premium upside down forks seen on the 502S. Also, in order to save costs, the company has given it a single disc setup at the front instead of a twin discs setup seen on its counterpart.

Its swingarm is a box-section type unit, as against the Benelli's tubular swingarm setup. It is also 20 kg lighter than the Benelli 502S thanks to its new frame. It weighs at 198 kg.

Benelli is gearing up to launch a host of new products by the end-2020 such as the TRK 800, the new TNT 600i, and also a Benelli-variant of the SRV500 is also in the pipeline.