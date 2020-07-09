Benelli rides in Classic 350 rivaling Imperiale 400 BS 6 at 1.99 lakh

Benelli on Thursday launched the much-awaited BS 6-compliant Imperiale 400 BS 6 bike in India at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the previous BS 4-compliant model, the newly updated retro-classic offering is close to ₹30,000 more expensive. Customers can book the motorcycle by paying a token amount of ₹6,000 online at the company website or at the nearest Benelli dealership. Its deliveries will start from 1st week of August.

The bike was earlier slated to go on sale in India in April, but the coronavirus outbreak threw a wrench in its launch plans.

Apart from a new BS 6-compliant engine, there is no other major change on the bike. Its fuel-injected 373.5 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine develops the same 21 PS at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm, as before. It is teamed-up with a 5-speed gearbox. In comparison to the previous BS 4 unit, the engine delivers the same output figures, the only difference is that the power and torque are now delivered at a different rpm range.

As far as cycle parts are concerned, the bike comes with 41 mm conventional telescopic forks and rear preload-adjustable dual springs. Its braking duties are handled by a front 300 mm disc and a rear 240 mm disc with single-piston caliper. These brakes work in conjunction with a dual-channel ABS. It will be available in three colour options - Silver, Red and Black.

Commenting on the launch of the new Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6, Vikas Jhabhak, MD Benelli India, said "We are delighted to introduce the BS 6 Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became more popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite among many classic bike fanatics. With the transitioning to BS 6 norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli's identity in the entry-level classic bike segment."

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 is offered with a 3-Year, unlimited kilometres warranty as standard.