The QJ SRK 600 earlier referred as the upcoming next-gen Benelli TNT 600i, has been launched in the Chinese market. It has been priced at CNY 43,999 ( ₹4,66,756).

The motorcycle is available in three variants: Standard, Medium and High. While the Standard has been priced at CNY 43,999 ( ₹4,66,756), the Medium and High variants retail at CNY 46,999 ( ₹4,98,581) and CNY 49,999 ( ₹5,30,406), respectively.

(Also Read: 2020 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X may feature full-colour LCD instrument panel)

Benelli is originally an Italian motorcycle manufacturer but it is now owned by the Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Qianjiang. The same company has launched a new subsidiary called QJ Motor. The latter focuses on premium high-end bikes only. The new SRK 600 is QJ Motor's debut product.

The SRK 600 is built up on the Benelli TNT 600i motorcycle and features some very significant changes inside out. It gets a completely new and unique styling, part of which is a modern looking LED headlamp unit. On the lower side, it gets a set of golden USD front forks adding a sense of premiumness to the overall package. The tank design has been tweaked for a more masculine appeal. Over the back, the previously found twin under-seat exhausts have been given a miss and now it gets a single underbelly unit. There is also a new swingarm unit as well.

The bike also features a new 5-inch fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster, along with keyless ignition. These surely are welcoming addition for a motorcycle of its segment.

(Also Read: First-ever real life photo of Benelli 600RR fully-faired sports bike leaked)

At the heart of the QJ SRK 600 sits a 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder which develops 60 kW or 81.5 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox. It is capable of doing 0-100 kmph run in 4.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 210 kmph.

It is available for purchase in 4 colour options - Red, Black, White and Blue