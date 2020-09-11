The production ready version of the QJMotor SRT 500 has been leaked in a new spy image. It is likely to be labelled as the updated Benelli TRK 502 X for the Indian market, though there is no official confirmation on the same.

The bike has received a major styling overhaul for 2021. The new design appears to be slightly slimmer than the current-gen Benelli TRK 502. There are also 'TRK' badging on its mirrors and handguards which delineate that this will most likely be re-badged as the Benelli TRK 502 X.

The new model wears the signature beak shaped front-end along with slimmer tank extensions. There is a completely new headlight cluster and lighting is also an all-LED affair. The windscreen has grown taller in size and the handguards now feature aluminium bracing. 'TRK' embossing can also be found on these braces along with the rear view mirrors. Hence the QJMotor SRT 500 in the new image is most likely the updated TRK 502.

The upcoming TRK 502 is expected to be launched in three variants - one alloy wheel variant, and two spoked wheel variants. The top-spec trim will feature Brembo radial calipers, on the other hand, the lower trims may get J Juan calipers.

As for the mechanicals, it will use the same 500 cc, parallel-twin engine but in BS 6-compliant avatar. The engine would be slightly more powerful at 48 bhp. On the other hand, the bike will turn lighter by 10 kg which will boost the overall power-to-weight ratio of the new TRK 502.

In India, expect the motorcycle to debut in the first half of 2021. Pricing will be around ₹6 lakh.