Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Gone is the time when commuter motorcycles uses to be boring. One can still buy a regular commuter motorcycle but people have started considering that by spending a bit more they can get something that is more fun and has more equipment. This is where the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and the TVS Raider come in. Here, is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Looks

In terms of looks, the NS125 takes its design inspiration from the elder Pulsar NS models such as NS160 and NS200. Yes, the design is quite old now but it still looks quite aggressive and striking mainly because of the angular design and paint schemes.

The Raider is all-new with a design that might be overkill for some people. Nonetheless, it seems like a good take on commuter motorcycles which usually are made to appeal to the mass market. The Raider does stand out on the road especially in the yellow paint schemes and because of its radical design.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Specs

In terms of specs, the Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled, has a three-valve setup and gets fuel injection. It produces 11.22 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the Pulsar NS125 gets a two-valve, air-cooled engine that puts out 11.82 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque output of 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It also gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Features

The Raider is clearly ahead in terms of features as it comes with an optional USB port, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, a clock, under-seat storage, LED lighting, a reverse LCD display or a 5-inch TFT screen.

The Pulsar NS125 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue rev counter which some people do offer. It does not get LED lighting except for the tail lamp and there are no other features on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Price

The Pulsar NS125 is priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas the TVS Raider is priced between ₹85,973 and ₹99,990. The Raider is more affordable and packs in a lot more equipment than the Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

