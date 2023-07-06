Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes fastest production vehicle to attain this desert record

Published Jul 06, 2023

Mahindra Scorpio-N has officially set a new Guinness World Record title 

It has achieved 'Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert' in Australia

This is the fastest such feat by a production vehicle 

The Scorpio-N was co-driven by Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson

 The journey took 13 hours and the SUV covered 385 km

A 2.2-litre diesel engine powered the SUV, producing 173 bhp and 400 Nm 

 It is mated to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter AT

 In Australia, the Scorpio-N is offered in Z8 and Z8L trims

In India, it is offered in four variants and 6- and 7-seater configurations
