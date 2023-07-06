Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes fastest production vehicle to attain this desert record

Mahindra Scorpio-N has officially set a new Guinness World Record title
It has achieved 'Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert' in Australia
This is the fastest such feat by a production vehicle
The Scorpio-N was co-driven by Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson
The journey took 13 hours and the SUV covered 385 km
A 2.2-litre diesel engine powered the SUV, producing 173 bhp and 400 Nm
It is mated to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter AT
In Australia, the Scorpio-N is offered in Z8 and Z8L trims
In India, it is offered in four variants and 6- and 7-seater configurations