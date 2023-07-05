Thunder Down Under: Mahindra Scorpio-N blazes to desert record in Australia

Mahindra Scorpio-N has officially set a new Guinness World Record title for the "Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle". This achievement was accomplished shortly after Scorpio-N's recent launch in Australia. The manufacturer also launched the XUV700 in the Australian market.

The Scorpio-N was co-driven by Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson. The journey took 13 hours and the SUV covered 385 km. In Australia, the Scorpio-N is offered in Z8 and Z8L trim. Powering the SUV is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also 4-wheel drive on offer.

In the Indian market, the price of the Scorpio N starts at ₹13.05 lakh and goes up to ₹24.52 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is being offered in four variants and 6 and 7-seater configurations.

The SUV is sold with two engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel engine is also offered in a lower state of tune which comes mated to only a manual gearbox.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are immensely proud to share that our iconic SUV, the Scorpio-N has made its mark in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle". This globally recognised achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional engineering and performance capabilities of the Scorpio-N, but it also honours the hard work, dedication, and inventive spirit of our skilled engineers. True to our 'built for adventure' ethos, our engineers have played an instrumental role in defining the Scorpio brand over the years while seamlessly integrating advanced technology in order to exceed customer expectations. Even as we celebrate this recent accolade, we recently marked another significant milestone with over 9 lakh Scorpios being rolled out from our production facility, marking a significant achievement for the brand that created the SUV category in India. Our primary goal is, and will always be, to continue crafting superior, adventure-driven authentic experiences that Scorpio enthusiasts worldwide have come to love and look forward to."

