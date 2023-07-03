HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv700 Finds One Lakh Homes In India Since Launch

Mahindra XUV700 finds one lakh homes in India since launch

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that the XUV700 SUV has crossed a significant milestone of one-lakh deliveries in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units were delivered in the first 12 months of the launch of the SUV. The three-row SUV was launched in India back in August of 2021 as a successor to the XUV500.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 14:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

The additional 50,000 units of the SUV were then delivered in the subsequent eight months. The OEM aims to quicken the deliveries of its next 50,000 units with a major focus on expanding its production capabilities this year. The XUV700 is the flagship model from the carmaker.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra & Mahindra

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city