Mahindra XUV700 finds one lakh homes in India since launch

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that the XUV700 SUV has crossed a significant milestone of one-lakh deliveries in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units were delivered in the first 12 months of the launch of the SUV. The three-row SUV was launched in India back in August of 2021 as a successor to the XUV500.