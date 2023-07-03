Mahindra XUV700 finds one lakh homes in India since launch
Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that the XUV700 SUV has crossed a significant milestone of one-lakh deliveries in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units were delivered in the first 12 months of the launch of the SUV. The three-row SUV was launched in India back in August of 2021 as a successor to the XUV500.
Mahindra XUV700
The additional 50,000 units of the SUV were then delivered in the subsequent eight months. The OEM aims to quicken the deliveries of its next 50,000 units with a major focus on expanding its production capabilities this year. The XUV700 is the flagship model from the carmaker.
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 14:42 PM IST
