Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 become costlier in India

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its products several times in the span of the last twelve months.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 09:58 AM
Bajaj launched its all-new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in 2021. 

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on its recently launched new Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 motorcycles. Apart from these bikes, the company has also hiked the pricing of the popular Pulsar 220F motorcycle. 

The Pulsar 220F has received a price hike of 660, and it now costs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the new Pulsar F250 has received a marginal price hike of 915 whereas its naked model – the N250 has become slightly more expensive by 1180. While the former is now priced at 1.41 lakh, the N250 will set you back by around 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for the first time)

For the record, this isn't the only price hike announcement by Bajaj, as the Pulsar-maker has increased the prices of its products several times in the span of the last twelve months. 

Last year, Bajaj had launched the 2021 Pulsar 250, its most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides ICE two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto now plans to ramp up its EV production too. The company has already announced that it will invest 300 crore for a brand new electric vehicle plant near Pune. It is also the home of Bajaj's original Chetak scooter factory. The new facility will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum.

(Also Read: Bajaj Twinner nameplate trademarked: Will it be a twin-cylinder Pulsar?)

Meanwhile, the company has announced a drop of 15% in total sales in the first month of the year. The company said that it sold 3,63,443 units of two-wheelers last month. 

 

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar N250 Pulsar F250
