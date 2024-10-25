HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Liking The Pulsar N125 But Don't Want A Bajaj? Here Are A Few Alternatives To Consider

Liking Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are few alternatives to consider

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 16:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bajaj launched the entry-level Pulsar N125 bike targeted at Gen-Z buyers. The motorbike, in the 125 cc segment gets a lot of competition ranging from
...
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Review
Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with an all-new design, chassis and powertrain.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Review
Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with an all-new design, chassis and powertrain.

The recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 is an entry-level motorcycle aimed at the Gen-Z audiences. With an attractive price tag, it's a go-to choice for those who want a sporty commuter bike that doesn’t break the bank. However, if you're looking for alternatives in the 125cc segment, there are several options in the Indian market that are available in place of the Pulsar N125. 

1 TVS Raider 125

One of the strongest alternatives to the Pulsar N125 is the TVS Raider 125. With a modern design and aggressive styling, it is also aimed at younger riders who want both performance and comfort. The Raider comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine producing around 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque, making it peppy for city commuting. The bike is priced starting at 84,869 (ex-showroom).

2 Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125 R also features sharper styling just like the TVS Raider and the Pulsar N125. This motorcycle comes with a 125 cc engine which produces 11.8 bhp and a torque output of 11 Nm. The pricing of the Xtreme 125R starts at 95,000 and goes up to 99,500 (ex-showroom).

3 Hero Glamour XTEC

The Hero Glamour 125 is another option, especially for those prioritising fuel economy. It comes with a 125 cc engine that delivers 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque. Known for its practicality and low maintenance cost, the Glamour is targeted at everyday commuters. Hero also offers the i3S which is essentially an idle start-stop system for improving the Glamour 125's fuel efficiency. Pricing of this bike starts at 87,998 (ex-showroom).

4 Honda SP 125

For those looking for reliability and refined engine performance, the Honda SP 125 is a great alternative. It comes equipped with a 125 cc engine, producing 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of torque. Honda’s engines are known for their smoothness and efficiency, and the SP 125 continues that tradition with advanced features like an ACG starter and silent start. The SP 125 is priced starting at 87,468 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon124.58 cc
₹94,707
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon71.94 kmpl
₹84,869
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Compare
Okinawa Oki100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
Range Icon150 km
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R
Engine Icon163 cc Mileage Icon49.65 kmpl
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
5 KTM 125 Duke

If you are looking for something more premium and sporty, the KTM 125 Duke is more likely to please your eye. This entry-level performance bike is powered by a 125 cc liquid-cooled engine which churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of torque. Though significantly more expensive than the Pulsar N125 priced starting at 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the Duke 125 offers an aggressive engine, sharp design and other premium features. It is aimed at enthusiasts who seek performance in the 125cc category.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: bajaj pulsar n125 hero glamour xtec honda SP 125 KTM 125 Duke TVS Raider 125 bajaj pulsar n125 hero glamour xtec honda SP 125 KTM 125 Duke TVS Raider 125 xtreme 125r hero xtreme 125r

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.