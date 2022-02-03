Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for the first time

The upcoming scrambler is being jointly developed by Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles. It is expected to be placed somewhere in the range of ₹ 3 to 3.5 lakh when launched in India.

Bajaj and Triumph went into a strategic partnership back in early 2020. And now the first motorcycle out of the conglomerate firms is already up for testing. Only yesterday, the test images of two new Bajaj-Triumph bikes surfaced on the internet, and now another set of detailed spy images of the upcoming scrambler bike has shaken the two-wheeler industry across the globe.

For starters, these models are being developed jointly by Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles.

As per the available details in spy images, the upcoming bike seems to be carrying design cues from Triumph's existing product range, especially the Street Scrambler.

The motorcycle features bits like a tall-set front fender, a round headlight, a short flyscreen, knuckle guards, a curvy fuel tank with rubber pads on the sides, split-style seats, and a dual-barrel exhaust.

While the powertrain details remain scarce at the moment, expect the bike to feature an engine somewhere in the displacement range of about 300 cc to 400 cc. This will put it directly in the territory of bikes by Royal Enfield, Jawa, and Yezdi. The spy images also suggest that the bike will come with hardware including include upside-down telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension duties, while the braking will be handled by single discs on both wheels.

As far as the launch timeline is concerned, expect the bike to make its first official appearance sometime in the first quarter of 2022. It is also expected to go on sale in India soon after its debut. The company might place it somewhere in the price range of ₹3 to 3.5 lakh.

