Bajaj Pulsar NS200 updated with new features. Check what's different

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar NS200
The Pulsar NS200 now comes with a new LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps
The halogen turn indicators have been replaced with new LED units
Then there is a new digital instrument cluster
The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well.
There is also Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application.
The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.
2024 Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,57,427 ex-showroom
There are no mechanical changes to the Pulsar NS200.