Bajaj Pulsar NS200 updated with new features. Check what's different

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 19, 2024

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar NS200

The Pulsar NS200 now comes with a new LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps

 The halogen turn indicators have been replaced with new LED units

Then there is a new digital instrument cluster

The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. 

There is also Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application.

The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

2024 Pulsar NS200 is priced at 1,57,427 ex-showroom

There are no mechanical changes to the Pulsar NS200.  
