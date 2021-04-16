Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new CT110X commuter motorcycle in the market. It is the top-end variant of the CT portfolio that gets a slew of additional features and styling bits over the lower variants. It is priced at ₹55,494 (Ex-showroom – Delhi) and has been made available in four colour options.

The CT110X is a rival to the likes of the new Hero HF100 commuter bike which was also launched recently. The HF100 has been priced at ₹49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in only a single colour option.

In terms of mechanicals, the CT110X is powered by a 115 cc DTS-i engine delivering 6.33 kW power at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 9.81 Nm (at 5000 rpm). The HF100 gets a 97.2cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 7.91 bhp of maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duty, both bikes use a four-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features on the Bajaj's commuter include a wide tank, thick crash guard, child foothold, dual texture and dual stitched premium seats. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a rear carrier that has been designed to carry 7 kg of weight.

On the other hand, the HF100 comes with alloy wheels, single-seat, kick start and drum brakes. In fact, both the bikes feature drum brakes and none get disc brakes feature. Both also carry the same suspension setup that includes a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorber unit.



