Bajaj Chetak's bookings stopped within 48 hours due to high vehicle demand

Bajaj Auto has announced that it has stopped accepting bookings for the Chetak electric scooter due to heavy demand for the vehicle. The company re-opened bookings for the battery-powered two-wheeler at 9:00 AM on April 13th, 2021 and decided to pause the bookings once again due to a large number of confirmed orders. The Pune-based auto maker announced that it will 'review the supply situation' and will announce details on the next booking round in the future.

Commenting on the customer response, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru."

The Chetak is a high-speed electric scooter which features a steel body and flush-fitted panels. It sports an IP67 water-resistant and a beltless Solid Gear Drive and is offered with three riding modes (including a reverse mode). In terms of exterior features it also gets a full LED setup comprising LED headlamps with integrated horseshoe shaped DRLs. Moreover, it also sports sequential LED blinkers.

Chetak is offered with connected technology and a dedicated app which keeps the owner notified in case of any event of unauthorized access or an accident. There are two trims (Urbane and Premium) and six colour options to choose from.

“We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavor to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter," added Sharma.



