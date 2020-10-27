Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades

Bajaj Auto has launched an upgraded version of its entry level 100-cc motorcycle CT100 priced at ₹46,432 (ex-showroom Delhi). The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a more 'Kadak' version of its CT100 motorcycle this festive season with its proven DTSi engine and with addition of eight new kadak features, the company said in a release.

Among key features added to the 2020 Bajaj CT100 are fuel gauge, tank grips, fork gaiters, a cross tube on the handlebar, a larger grab handle, clear-lens indicators and a more comfortable seat.

The new Bajaj CT100 will be available in three new colour options - Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals, and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals.

"The brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition. Our CT range has sold over 68 lakh motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment," said Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bajaj CT100 is BS 6 compliant and is powered by an air cooled, single cylinder engine offering 8 hp of power and 8 Nm of torque. The top speed of the motorcycle is 90 kmph.

Bajaj CT100 is one of the most popular two-wheelers in the company's portfolio globally. In September, Bajaj sold 45,105 units of CT100, becoming the third best-seller from Bajaj stable behind Pulsar and Platina bikes. Bajaj also exported nearly 14,000 units of CT100 last month.