Bajaj Chetak Electric vs TVS iQube: July'21 sales

Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter was launched in India in early 2020. Currently, it is the only battery-powered offering in the Pune-based automaker's lineup. The company has managed to retail a total of 730 units of Chetak Electric in India last month. This is a direct 61.50% growth for the month of July 2021 as previously the company sold 452 units in June 2021. When compared to the corresponding period a year ago (July'20), the sales is up by 2254% as the company previously sold only 31 units due to covid-related restrictions across the Indian states.

In comparison, TVS Motor Company sold a lower 540 units of iQube Electric scooters in India in July 2021. Sales for TVS's battery-powered scooter have gone down in comparison to June 2021 when the company sold 639 units of its e-scooter.

TVS introduced the iQube to Delhi earlier this year. Goes without saying, this expansion has also helped the automaker to reach more customers and further expand its business reach.

The TVS iQube Electric has been made available in select dealerships across the National Capital Region at an on-road price tag of close to ₹1 lakh.

In terms of technical specifications, the iQube comes equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor that transmits power to the rear wheel. It pushes the two-wheeler across the 0-40 kmph sprint line in just 4.2 seconds. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 78 kmph and can run up to 75 km in one full battery charge cycle.

Apart from an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app, the scooter also comes with other features such as Geo-fencing, Navigation Assist, Remote Battery Charge Status, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.