Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Pulsar 125

Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Pulsar 1251 min read . 01:33 PM IST
- Save for the price change, there is no other update on the Bajaj Pulsar 125.
- Pulsar 125's new pricing comes into effect from July 1st, 2021.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on its popular Pulsar 125 motorcycle. With the latest price hike, the motorcycle has become costlier in the range of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000. The pricing for the motorcycle now starts at ₹77,491 (base Drum) and extends up to ₹87,181 for the top-spec Pulsar 125 Disc Split-Seat trim. Save for the price change, there is no other update on the motorcycle. The new pricing comes into effect from July 1st, 2021.
(Also Read: Bajaj Auto announces massive price cut of ₹16,800 on Dominar 250)
Here is the full revised price list of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 motorcycle. All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, Faridabad.
The smallest iteration in the Bajaj's Pulsar line of bikes is offered in a total of six colour options - Neon Blue, Solar Red, Platinum Silver, Black Silver, Red Black and Neon Green.
The bike gets a 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled DTS-i engine. This unit is capable of churning 11.64bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission option include a five-speed manual gearbox.
(Also Read: Bajaj Caliber might make a comeback. Here's why)
Save for the price change, there is no other alteration done on the motorcycle. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike on several other products including the Avenger cruiser range and the new Pulsar 180 Dagger range.