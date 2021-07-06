Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced a price cut of ₹16,800 on its Dominar 250 sports touring motorcycle. The bike now costs ₹1,54,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi) after the latest price cut announcement.

The motorcycle features a 248.8cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine rated to churn out 27 PS of maximum power and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The bike gets the Dominar 400 inspired up-side down (USD) forks, twin-barrel exhaust, and other several premium features. It is available for purchase in Canyon Red and Charcoal Black colour options.

Seeing its long-distance touring character, it gets bungee straps tucked under the seat for securing luggage during long-distance riding. There is also a redesigned secondary display that shows all the necessary informatics in a simple and clear format.

The company hopes to rope in more customers with the announcement of the price cut on its Dominar 250 motorcycle. "We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience," said Sarang Kanade – President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited.

Some of the key features on the new Dominar 250 include Twin Channel ABS, 300 mm front disc brake, full LED with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and in-built bungee straps.

The Dominar 250 is a rival to the likes of the Yamaha FZS-25 and the KTM 200 Duke.