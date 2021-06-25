Bajaj Freerider trademarked in India. Another electric vehicle in the making?

Bajaj Auto has filed for a new trademark for the name 'Freerider' in India, as per a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website. The company applied for the trademark on March 1, 2021, and the same has already been approved as of June 21.

There are no concrete details as to where the newly registered name will be used. Rumours suggest that 'Freerider' could be a battery-powered motorcycle.

Regular readers would be aware that Bajaj has also registered Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir names in India earlier this year. These names are also said to be reserved for electric two-wheelers.

The new patent document reveals the listing under the 'Electric Vehicles' section with tags such as Two Wheelers, Motorcycles, Scooters, Three Wheelers, and Four Wheelers, under the description box. Needless to say, it could possibly be an electric scooter or a motorcycle, as the rest of the options seem unlikely.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has only one electric vehicle in the lineup in the form of Chetak Electric. The scooter has been quite a hit in the Indian market, but the factors such as limited production capacity and availability are letting it down.

However, given the current push for electric mobility in the country with the revised FAME II scheme, Bajaj is likely to extend its current battery-powered product portfolio. But it is too early to comment on any kind of timeline.



