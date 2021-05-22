While there are a range of battery-powered two-wheelers to choose from, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube are some of the most notable offerings in the electric scooter segment from mainstream manufacturers in India.

Both the scooters are limitedly available in the country. While the Bajaj Chetak retails in Pune and Bengaluru, its rival TVS iQube is sold in Bengaluru and Delhi. Recently, TVS has also announced that it will be adding 20 more Indian cities. Needless to say, this will help the company to garner more competitive sales against the Bajaj Chetak.

Last month Bajaj Auto has managed to achieve 508 unit sales of its Chetak electric scooter which is much higher than 307 units of the TVS iQube sold in April 2021. While Bajaj Auto achieved 464.44% MoM average growth for the Chetak, iQube sales took a dip of 13.52%.

In April third week Bajaj Auto reopened the bookings for the Chetak but due to an 'overwhelming response,' the bookings had to be paused yet again in just 48 hours. Bajaj Auto went on to say that it will 'review the supply situation' and will announce details on the next booking round in the future.

It appears that customers held off their decision to go with the TVS iQube and waited for stocks of the Chetak to come back, and April 2021 sales figures for the duo clearly suggest the same.

In terms of January-April'21 sales, TVS iQube still has a lead over the Chetak as it accounted for a total of 1,076 sales as against 778 units of Chetak sold in the same period.



